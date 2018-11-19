Mount Pearl family shaken after both cars stolen in same night

Sheri Sturge-Hayward says both of her family's cars were stolen in the same night. (Submitted by Sheri Sturge-Hayward)

One theft led to another for a Mount Pearl family on Friday night.

At about 2:45 a.m. Friday, Sheri Sturge-Hayward said her husband noticed his vehicle had been stolen from the lot at the trucking company where he worked.

When he arrived home, he found the family's other vehicle was also missing, she said.

Her husband had left his key ring — with keys to the family's other car and their house — somewhere.

"And when they realized there were two sets of keys for another vehicle, I guess [they] got our address from our registration and came down and took it right out of our driveway," she said.

They've upset my family. They've upset other families that they've done this to. - Sheri Sturge-Hayward

"When I think about that they had a key to our house ... it could have been much more traumatic than losing two vehicles."

All in all, the alleged thieves made away with a 2011 Chevrolet Impala car and a 2014 Chevrolet Orlando van, she said.

The police are investigating the thefts and have so far recovered the Orlando, she said. They haven't told her exactly how or where it was found, and they've still got it in impound, she said.

There's still no word on the Impala, she said.

Experience particularly traumatic for daughter

Sturge-Hayward says the whole experience has been very upsetting for her family, and they promptly changed the locks on their Mount Pearl home.

One of her two daughters has been having a terrible time sleeping in her own bed at night, constantly wondering if the doors are locked, she said.

"I know these people that do this don't care about doing this kind of stuff, but they've upset my family. They've upset other families that they've done this to."

She and her husband have been trying to keep their daughters busy and to keep up the routine in order to make them feel safer and less afraid, she said.

As for the family's Chevrolet Impala, she's not holding out hope for its return.

"I think we were lucky enough to get the Orlando."

With files from Fred Hutton

