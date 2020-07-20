2 boys missing near Stephenville found safe

Two boys who went missing on the weekend have been found safe.

Bay St. George RCMP confirms James Cameron, 13, and Keegan Cormier, 12, have been safely located at a residence in Black Duck Siding, about 20 kilometres west of Stephenville, where they were reported missing.

An RCMP news release said ground search and rescue teams from Stephenville and Barachois Brook located the boys.

Cormier and Cameron were last seen Sunday around 5 p.m. on Route 490 near Indian Head.

The boys were expected home at 8 p.m., and the RCMP got a call around 10:20 p.m.

On Monday morning, the police said extensive patrols were underway. A spokesperson for the RCMP said officers followed up on possible sightings recorded by video surveillance cameras.

Difficult search

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland said there was no definitive location to start a search. The two were riding their bikes and were last seen on Route 490.

"A lot of times [in missing persons cases] you have a starting point," Garland said. "In this particular case, it's not somewhere you can simply deploy a search team because you don't really have a starting point."

Police were in touch with the two families, trying to learn any information about where the boys could have been.

Garland said she hoped tips would be generated after photos of the two boys were sent out.

