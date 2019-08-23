Two men arrested in connection with Grand Falls-Windsor church break-ins

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor have made two arrests in connection with church break-ins. (RCMP)

The RCMP have arrested two men in connection with a recent string of break-ins at church halls in Grand Falls-Windsor.

Police say their investigation led to a 20-year-old man being charged with possession of stolen property and breaking and entering into the town's Salvation Army Church on Aug. 1.

Thanks to a tip from the public, the RCMP said a 39-year-old man from Bonavista has been charged with breaking and entering, mischief, and several breaches of court orders.

The charges against him come from an alleged attempted break and enter into the United Church on Earl Street on Aug. 23.

RCMP said a string of crimes in the area have seen property damage and thefts from churches and businesses that have been broken into. Money, computers, and alcohol were reportedly stolen from six different churches.

Out of the six churches that have been broken into, police said only these two incidents have led to arrests.

The two accused appeared in provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor on Friday.

