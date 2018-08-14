Divers to refloat boat destroyed in fire at Twillingate harbour

A team of divers is expected to get in the water in Twillingate Tuesday morning to refloat a longliner that burned and is now mostly submerged.

The Sebastian Sails, known to many for the years it was featured on Discovery Canada's TV show Cold Water Cowboys, was mostly underwater after catching fire on Monday morning.

Just the ship's bow was left above the surface.

Divers will be in the water in Twillingate Tuesday to refloat the Sebastian Sails, which is partially submerged after being ruined in a fire on Monday. (Submitted by Gord Noseworthy)

The fire on Monday also destroyed about 65 feet of the 300-foot wharf in Twillingate, according to Harbour Authority Master Gord Noseworthy.

The electrical wiring that provided power along the wharf was also destroyed, he said, much of it burned.

The full extent of damages isn't yet known, but Noseworthy said it could have been much worse.

The fire burns on the Sebastian Sails in Twillingate on Monday. (Submitted by Gord Noseworthy)

"We're fortunate that this didn't happen when the crab was on the go, because every boat would have been only four or five foot apart," said Noseworthy.

"They'd have been double tied and you could have had a catastrophe here of six or seven boats gone the one time."

Noseworthy said someone remained on scene at the wharf overnight to hose down the still-smouldering wreckage of the Sebastian Sails.

Divers will use air bags to lift the boat up, so water can be pumped out of it and the holes can be plugged, he said.

There were no injuries in the fire, and the cause is still to be determined.

