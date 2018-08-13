Twillingate fire that badly damaged longliner Sebastian Sails spreads to wharf

A Monday morning fire in Twillingate's harbour that appeared to be under control has spread to the government wharf, and the longliner the Sebastian Sails — known to fans of the show Cold Water Cowboys — appears to be lost.

The volunteer fire department raced to the wharf at this historic fishing port shortly after 6 a.m., when a plume of thick smoke could be seen from a distance.

"The harbour was almost filled with black smoke. It was a bit startling," said Deborah Bourden, who operates the Anchor Inn Hotel and Suites.

Crews were on the scene for at least three hours dousing the fire.

The affected boat, the Sebastian Sails, was still smouldering about three hours later.

Bourden, after getting a good look at the boat — which was featured on the Discovery Canada show Cold Water Cowboys for four seasons — said the top part and hull were badly damaged.

"It's really beyond repair. I'm surprised it's actually still afloat," she said.

"There's not a lot left to it."

Fire quickly brought under control

Bourden heard sirens just after 6 a.m., then saw smoke and flames across the harbour. She said firefighters were on the scene quickly.

Bourden told CBC's St. John's Morning Show she heard small explosions, which she believes were containers of propane aboard the boat.

The fire department was able to bring the fire under control within minutes, she said, and the nearby idled fish plant was not affected..

The fire is in a populated area of town during an active time of year in Twillingate, when tourists can swell the year-round population of 2,500 by as much as 800, Bourden said.

"It's not small but everything is clustered around the edge of the harbour," she said of the harbour.

"More importantly, you have several buildings that are right next to the finger piers. You've got the actual fish plant which, sadly enough, has been closed for the last few summers. The Port Authority buildings are there, there are many out buildings that service the fishermen that come in."

There are also residences across the street, she said, and downwind of the fire there are homes, some B&Bs, a couple of restaurants, and two boat tour operators.

"I would imagine on the south island they're experiencing a significant amount of smoke, because they're closer to it and the wind seem to be more in that direction."

However, Bourden didn't expect it would have a big impact on local business that day.

"It's starting to feel like business as normal already."

