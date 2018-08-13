Plumes of dark smoke, explosions at Twillingate boat fire

Fishing boats were moved to safety Monday morning as crews in Twillingate fought a fire that broke out at a longliner tied up to a local wharf.

The fire struck the Sebastian Sails, a fishing vessel that had been featured on the reality television series Cold Water Cowboys.

Deborah Bourden, who operates the Anchor Inn Hotel and Suites, said the town's fire department was on the scene at the fish plant wharf not long after the fire broke out.

"The harbour was almost filled with black smoke. It was a bit startling," said Bourden, describing how she heard sirens and then saw smoke and flames across the harbour just after 6 a.m.

Bourden told CBC's St. John's Morning Show she heard small explosions, which she believes were containers of propane aboard the boat.

Fire under control

The fire department was able to bring the fire under control within minutes, she said.

Fire trucks were on the scene quickly, Bourden said, and crews were still trying to extinguish the fire a couple of hours after being called to the scene.

The nearby idled fish plant is not affected by the fire, she said.

The fire is in a populated area of town during an active time of year in Twillingate, when tourists can swell the year-round population of 2,500 by as much as 800, Bourden said.

"It's not small but everything is clustered around the edge of the harbour," she said of the harbour.

The volunteer fire department in Twillingate was on the scene of a wharfside fire early Monday. (Submitted)

"More importantly, you have several buildings that are right next to the finger piers. You've got the actual fish plant which, sadly enough, has been closed for the last few summers. The Port Authority buildings are there, there are many out buildings that service the fishermen that come in."

There are also residences across the street, she said, and downwind of the fire there are homes, some B&Bs, a couple of restaurants, and two boat tour operators.

"I would imagine on the south island they're experiencing a significant amount of smoke, because they're closer to it and the wind seem to be more in that direction."

