Twillingate kickstarting new programs in effort to become a dementia-friendly community

The town of Twillingate on Newfoundland's northeast coast is taking steps to become a dementia-friendly community, aiming to establish itself as a place where individuals with dementia and their caregivers are supported.

Mayor Justin Blackler says the town has created a committee to work toward becoming more dementia-friendly, starting with educating the town council, staff and residents about what dementia entails.

"[We're] trying to set up some supports for family members and the caregivers of individuals with dementia, and try to provide some activities and group activities," Blackler told CBC Radio on Friday.

Newfoundland and Labrador announced a 36-step action plan to help make the province become more dementia-friendly in March.

It focuses on promoting awareness and addressing the stigma of dementia, bettering supports and services for people living with dementia along with their caretakers, and improving workforce training around dementia.

Blackler said the education aspect is especially important, saying he was unaware of the prevalence of dementia in his community before the town began undertaking the project.

"I probably didn't even see the need of the committee early on, until I started talking with individuals," he said.

"I was amazed and floored about a community this small and the prevalence of it in our area. And now I see the need for it more than ever."

He said the need for more education was also highlighted by a recent interaction involving a person with dementia and another resident, which he says would have gone differently with more knowledge in place.

"This is kind of one of the goals of what we're trying to do here. To educate the public and reduce that stigma around dementia. And just be more supportive as a town as a whole," he said.

Blackler said the committee is focused on projects and events that will support people with dementia and their caregivers. Events like bus tours, cafes and local entertainment shows are planned to give people opportunities for fun and social interaction.

Members of the town council and other residents will also take part in online learning modules over the summer, which Blackler said could be done in any community who wants to learn more about dementia.

"We want people to invest in educating themselves on what dementia is. What it means, how you should react, how you can support," he said.

"When the education piece is out there, the programs and the activities will fall into place, I'm sure."

