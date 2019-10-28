Go old school this Halloween and carve a turnip like it's the 19th century
St. John's resident Dee Payne gives her root vegetables personality
No pumpkin? No problem.
Dee Payne of St. John's has taken to carving turnips for Halloween, an Irish and Scottish tradition that predates the pumpkin.
During the 19th century, people would carve faces into turnips to represent a legend about a man named Jack who wandered the countryside with a lantern — hence the name "jack-o'-lantern."
Once the tradition moved to North America, people moved to easier-to-carve pumpkins.
"It's just something that my mom suggested that we do and I remember carving them," Payne said.
Step 1
Slice the pointy end of the turnip so it lies flat and doesn't roll around.
Step 2
Lob off the top of the turnip and get digging.
Payne says ice cream scoops work best, and suggests making the turnip as thin as possible on the inside so it's easier to carve your design.
Step 3
Decorate your root vegetable friend. Apple peelers and corers can be used as turnip-carving tools.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.