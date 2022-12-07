Something old, something yule: St. John's library gives old books new life as Christmas crafts

It's a common problem people have: what do you do with the old books collecting dust on shelves and in basements?

Staff at the A.C. Hunter Library in St. John's have the exact same issue, just on a much larger scale, says library technician Julia Mayo.

"It's astronomical because we have a lot of books constantly circulating and coming in," said Mayo.

When a book gets a little too worn for the library shelves, or no longer popular enough, they have to be removed but rather than trash them, staff find creative ways to give them another chance.

"For Mother's Day, we did a bouquet of flowers. For Halloween, a pumpkin," said Mayo.

"This Christmas we're doing the yule log."

Mayo can also turn old books into a literary Christmas tree.

Mayo led a class on how to do it at the library, which filled up quickly, but in the video below she chats about how to turn the old into yule.

WATCH | Library technician Julia Mayo shows people how to give old books festive new life: Turning old books into Yule logs Duration 1:53 In an attempt to keep old books out of the recycling bin, staff at the A.C. Hunter Library in St. John's found a second life for the literature.

