Turkey trends: Are they worth the hype?

Cooking a turkey is intimidating — it's the centrepiece, the star of the show sitting proudly in the middle of the holiday table.

But sometimes it feels like all the fun has been sucked out of this particular cooking project. There's pressure to roast the perfect bird, and it's begun to feel like a task specifically designed to stress people out.

There's so much that can wrong. Common mistakes include: not thawing the turkey out before the big day, overcooking, underseasoning, and (my biggest pet peeve) cutting into the turkey immediately without letting the juices settle and rest.

That's why I like the weird turkey trends — doing something a little different puts the fun back into the event.

Here's a brief history of a few favourites.

Deep-frying

In 1987, the American National Turkey Federation sent out a press release that claimed eating a deep-fried turkey was akin to "staring into a loaded double-barrel shotgun. One barrel is a cardiologist's nightmare, and the other is a microbiologist's worst dreams come true."

That's not the only potential danger associated with deep-frying a turkey. The holiday season in the U.S. and Canada also comes with many a deep-fried turkey cautionary tale, where someone burns down their deck, garage or home in an attempt to make a golden, delicious bird.

Andie Bulman poses with a deep-fried turkey. (Submitted by Andie Bulman)

While the trend of deep-frying turkeys took off when Martha Stewart Living ran a cover story on the topic in 1996, the tradition can be actually traced to the American Creole South, where people have been deep-frying their turkeys in aluminum crawfish boilers since the 1970s.

It's a trendy way to go and one I would heartily endorse provided you follow a few housekeeping rules: no deep-frying in a cropped top or a hoodie, don't burn down anyone's house, and never deep-fry a stuffed turkey.

I'd also recommend you keep the oil at about 350 F, and make sure the turkey is completely thawed before lowering it into your vat.

A deep-fried turkey gives you the juiciest, most exciting meat, but there's a downside: no pan juice means no gravy.

The turducken

A turducken is a chicken stuffed into a deboned duck stuffed into a deboned turkey. It's a Russian nesting doll of dead birds, and the animals are separated by a layer of savoury sausage dressing.

Stuffing one animal with another is called "engastration," and has a long history stretching at least as far back as the Romans, and pops up all over the globe.

In northern climes, auks were stuffed into seals, and closer to the equator, stuffed camels have been the star of many a wedding feast.

The turducken is a modern project, but it seems to share a lineage with the stuffed swan recipes from Henry VIII's courts, where white swans were stuffed with chickens and pigeons and snipes.

As a project, turkducken takes about 14 hours and involves deboning, seasoning, rolling, and roasting several birds. I've never made the attempt, but I have tried turducken cooked by other chefs, and I've often found it overhyped and dry.

I think the idea is fun, but each of these birds would probably taste better roasted alone and in their own juices.

Pierre Berton/Morton Thompson's turkey recipe

Pierre Berton's famous turkey recipe has a cult-like following, but not everyone trusts it.

Some believe the entire thing is an elaborate, long-lasting, practical joke.

The recipe is absurd — it involves 33 ingredients, requires dirtying almost every dish on your shelves, and the chef ends up painting the raw bird with a spicy egg and mustard paste that turns black in the oven.

The stuffing contains water chestnuts, livers, crushed pineapples — all flavours that should seemingly never meld.

Finally, the instructions are ridiculous: "You do not need to carve this turkey. Speak harshly to it, and it will fall apart."

While often credited as the creator of this recipe, Berton merely popularized it in his book Pierre and Janet Berton's Canadian Food Guide. The monstrous recipe originally came from American journalist Morton Thompson.

You, too, can join the Berton/Thompson turkey club, and to gain membership you just need to follow the recipe exactly.

I had to hit up every grocery store in St. John's to find all the ingredients. It took hours. Friends popped in to check in on my mental health. To say that this recipe is a project is a massive understatement; it's probably the most unnecessarily complicated turkey recipe ever written.

Was it worth the hours of prep?

I think it was.

There's logic to the madness.

Sealing in the juices with a paste does make sense, and underneath the blackened crust was a crispy, browned bird.

The stuffing wasn't the most fantastic stuffing I've ever had, but it was exciting and satisfying. I wouldn't do this again, but if you're sick of your usual recipe, this project is worth it.

