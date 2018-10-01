Tuna flips for the seafood special in Holyrood

So much for the 'dine and dash,' how about the splash and dash?

It was a case of being in the right place at the right time for one amateur photographer who caught a tuna leaping out of the water to catch a seafood special on Saturday.

Ronald O'Toole took the video near the Station Diner, off Byrnes Road near the Holyrood Marina, on Sept. 29.

"I just got lucky," says O'Toole, who said this was his first time seeing a tuna jump entirely out of the water.

O'Toole said when he saw some activity in the harbour, he ran to the shoreline with his camera, "full of excitement," to catch video of the tuna feeding. He didn't expect to see the huge fish taking such a big leap out of the ocean.

"I was at the right place, just in the nick of time."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador