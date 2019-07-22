Hungry tuna surprises fisherman in Port au Choix

A day of successful cod fishing had a surprising ending for Brendon Gould on Sunday, when a massive tuna startled him by feasting on his scraps.

"He scared me a bit at first," Gould said, of the tuna swimming up right next to his boat off Port au Choix.

"It was more unexpected than anything."

Gould was out on the water with his mother and aunt, jigging for Atlantic cod.

Before heading into shore, Gould started cleaning and gutting the fish, flinging the scraps over the side of the boat into the water.

That's when Gould noticed the massive tuna scooping up the snacks.

"He surfaced quite a few times, so I got a good look at him.… I'd say he'd be six, seven feet, at the most," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

Gould was the first to notice, but it didn't take long to get his family to realize there was a huge tuna nearby.

"They never noticed it at first, it was just me. Then I pretty much screeched out that it was there and I scared them," Gould said with a laugh.

The fisherman grabbed his GoPro camera and dipped it in the water, to catch the fish swimming up to snatch up the food just at the water's surface.

Gould said the tuna swam around his boat for about a half hour, until they headed to land.

It's not uncommon to see a tuna so close to a fishing boat, but Gould said this is the first time he had has camera handy.

