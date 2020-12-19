Family of Inuk man in controversial arrest video says justice was not served

A frame from video recorded in October shows a municipal enforcement officer arresting a homeless Inuk man in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The video sparked controversy across Newfoundland and Labrador. (CBC)

The family of Joseph Tuglavina — a homeless Inuk man whose arrest in October sparked controversy after a video circulated online — is speaking out over Happy Valley-Goose Bay's decision to put the officer back to work.

On Thursday the town said an independent investigation, which was launched soon after the arrest video made its rounds on social media, found no evidence "to support an allegation that the enforcement officer breached any workplace policy or procedure or otherwise acted outside the scope of his authority."

"I'm really hurt by what happened," Amos Jararuse, Tuglavina's father, told CBC News during an emotional interview from his home in Hopedale.

"I would like to see justice done, and I don't want it to happen to anyone else."

Torngat Mountains MHA Lela Evans shared the video on social media after she received it. It shows Tuglavina being handcuffed and then thrown to the ground by the municipal enforcement officer, who is not a police officer.

The video prompted many people to voice their concerns about what they saw, including Evans, Premier Andrew Furey, the NunatuKavut Community Council, and members of varying Indigenous communities.

About 80 people attended a protest at Happy Valley-Goose Bay's town hall this fall to condemn the officer's actions.

"All I can say is I want justice done, and to tell the mayor ... Wally Andersen to replace the guy and I want him fired, if that's possible," said Jararuse.

The officer in the video had been placed on administrative duties while the investigation was underway.

Report won't be released: mayor

Andersen said the investigation was thorough, precise and detailed, but its details will not be released publicly.

"I apologize, I guess, if there's an apology needed to the people, but because it's a workplace issue, it's a HR issue, it's a privacy issue, the town is not to release the report or the body cam portion," Andersen told CBC News.

"It's not the town's choice, it's the rules and the regulations … In this case we're told by the investigator, by our legal people and by legislation that as we speak, the report will not be made public."

Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor Wally Andersen says the town will not release the findings of the investigation due to privacy and human resources issues. (CBC)

Andersen said many witnesses were interviewed throughout the investigation, the body camera footage was analyzed and the investigator came to a "firm conclusion" that the officer did nothing wrong in the performance of his duties.

Andersen said the body cam footage showed "everything along with the audio from start to finish."

The use of body cameras was implemented in March, but the town's practise is still under investigation through the province's privacy commissioner.

"No one takes comfort and joy in talking about these things, but I guess it shows the real effect that a body cam can have for people who are out there carrying out their duties," said Andersen.

"In this case here, our officer was out there responding to a call, did his work, and it caused a lot of concern."

Andersen said as of Friday no charges had been filed against the enforcement officer. He said the town acted swiftly in launching the investigation as soon it saw the video in October and is trying to move forward in rebuilding trust with the community.

Andersen also said if the investigation results were different, the town would have "dealt with it just as fast as we did when we called for the investigation."

