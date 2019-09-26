Tugboat sinks in Stephenville harbour

A tugboat has sunk at the Stephenville wharf with approximately 7,000 litres of diesel fuel on board.

The Omni St. Laurent was docked when it sank on Monday morning, although the exact cause is unclear. No one was on board at the time.

A coast guard environmental response team is on site to monitor the incident, with containment booms already placed around the boat, said a spokesperson for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, in an emailed statement to CBC.

Helicopter surveillance flights haven't spotted any pollution outside the booms, the statement said.

A part-owner of the boat, Kevin Strickland, told CBC it passed a Transport Canada inspection in June.

DFO says it will be working with the boat owner to raise the vessel. (Troy Turner/CBC)

DFO said it will be working with the owner to both remove pollutants from the water and raise the vessel.

The tug was built in the 1950s.

