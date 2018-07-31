Tuberculosis likely in Grand Falls-Windsor case

Central Health has confirmed there is one suspected case of tuberculosis in the Grand Falls-Windsor area.

Public health officials, including the chief medical officer of health, have been notified of the communicable disease, Central Health said in a statement Tuesday.

"There is no cause for public concern," the release said.

It is standard practice for public health to contact any person who may have been exposed to TB, Central Health said.

Anyone who may have been exposed has been contacted by health officials for testing, they added.

TB is a communicable disease that can be passed when an infectious person sings, talks, sneezes, coughs or shares smoking devices, releasing TB bacteria in the air.

