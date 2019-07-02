Transportation Safety Board investigating grounded cargo ship in Bay Bulls

A team of investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is heading to Bay Bulls to look into how a cargo ship ran aground Sunday afternoon.

In a statement emailed Tuesday morning, the agency said it "will gather information and assess the occurrence."

Transport Canada is involved as well.

The MV BBC Oregon, with a load of piping, ran aground in the harbour in Bay Bulls shortly after starting to leave.

It was safely towed off the rocks to an anchor point in the harbour by the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Edward Cornwallis and the tug boat Beverley M early Sunday evening, as tide waters rose.

In an email Tuesday afternoon, the Coast Guard said the owner of the MV BBC Oregon "is conducting a damage assessment of the vessel, and Canadian Coast Guard Environmental Response will continue to oversee the response to this incident for the prevention of pollution."

On Monday, the Coast Guard said there were no injuries and no pollution reported. A contracted team of divers was set to figure out what damage the cargo ship incurred on Monday.

