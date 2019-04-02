With N.L. gas prices at near-record highs, here's how to save a bit — maybe
There are a few ways to lower your gas bill a little, but one sure way to lower it a lot
With the price of gas idling in record-setting territory, many people are ready to try anything to burn a little less fuel.
The cost for a litre of regular gas dipped down 1.9 cents as of midnight Thursday, but that comes as a small relief after weeks of rising prices that have hit never-before-seen highs. Regular self-serve is now a maximum of $1.625 on the Avalon Peninsula, $1.66 in the St. Anthony area, and $1.69 in western Labrador as dictated by the Public Utilities Board's weekly price-setting.
At City Tire and Auto in St. John's, manager Kelly Denine says customers often ask her for tips and tricks on how to drive more efficiently. Driving instructor Saad Ahmed has also heard them all, including everything from having a lighter touch on the gas pedal to making the car lighter by keeping the gas tank half empty.
But is there anything that actually works?
Click the video above to find out. Spoiler alert: it's very tough to save more than pennies a litre.
