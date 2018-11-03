'Costly' plan for financial oversight fixes gets green light at NLESD meeting

School board trustees unanimously voted for a big-ticket "action plan" to fix financial oversight issues recently flagged by the auditor general, but were divided on whether they could publicly discuss something that came out of a meeting with her.

"This is a plan that is ambitious, comprehensive, and, to tell the truth, will be costly," vice-chair Wayne Lee told CBC News.

Financial officials estimated that price tag at upwards of $2 million in each of the first two years to put new financial systems in place, then a consistent $1.3 million a year for staffing costs after that.

In September, Auditor General Julia Mullaley issued a stinging report about endemic financial oversight issues at the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District.

The plan to address these issues is "quite complex," Lee said.

"But in essence, it directs the senior staff to take measures to prevent what has happened from happening again, and to monitor things as closely as they can."

The financial ask will now be forwarded to the province.

"Our people will correspond with the people in government to see what resources are available to do the job that needs to be done," Lee said.

Apology for 'drive-by shooting' comment

But the unity among trustees ended there.

After a series of testy exchanges, the board voted eight to seven to move a discussion — about something related to a meeting with the auditor general — behind closed doors.

"I think the public should have an opportunity to know what we're talking about," trustee Peter Whittle said.

But Lee said there should be a "thorough discussion" without naming names like a "drive-by shooting."

In an interview afterwards, he apologized for that comment, calling it a "poor choice of words."

Wayne Lee is vice-chair of the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District board of trustees. (Rob Antle/CBC)

As for the debate to move the matter into a closed session, Lee chalked that up to a procedural error.

He said there are privacy rules that cover personnel issues.

"Once you start bandying names about for any reason you're treading in very dangerous territory," Lee said.

"There is no secret to it. Anything that needs to be dealt with in public will come out of the closed session. If you're going to deal with people whose names and reputations could be somehow negated or something like that, we have to be careful. It's more a matter of being careful than secretive."

'Here to exact change'

But some trustees raised concerns.

Keith Culleton said it is time to "clear the laundry, so to speak."

He noted that the auditor general focused on transparency and accountability, and indicated it is time for the status quo to stop.

"We're here for a reason," Culleton said. "We're here to exact change."

So is there a split between the older guard and some newer trustees?

Not the case, according to Lee.

"Not a split as such, but it is simply true that people have arrived with agendas to try to get things done, and some may be a little more anxious than others," Lee said.

"I certainly wouldn't regard it as a split, but there are obviously going to be differences of opinion, and I think that's a good thing."