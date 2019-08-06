Trudeau visits St. John's for Liberal Party fundraiser ahead of fall election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in St. John's for a Liberal Party of Canada fundraiser ahead of the fall election campaign trail. (CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in St. John's to speak to supporters at an open fundraising event for the Liberal Party of Canada Tuesday evening.

The event is a $300 per person affair, held at the Emera Innovation Exchange at Memorial University's Signal Hill campus, with roughly 100 people attending.

In the opening lines of his speech, the prime minister took a jab at the federal Conservative Party.

"We've been following the news around the world, we see there's a rise of polarization, of fear-based politics, of divison. We've seen it all before. We certainly remember that was the approach that Stephen Harper and his gang took last time as well," Trudeau said.

"But, this time it seems to be a little more serious."

The Liberal Party has said this fall's upcoming election is a particularly important one. It says the Conservative Party of Canada wants to go backward with Harper-style divisive politics and cuts to vital services that families rely on, and said Atlantic Canadians will have a clear choice in who to vote for.

Speaking against divisive politics

Trudeau is leaning into a campaign that he said will not bring with it scare tactics or fear mongering, which he says some politicians rely on to highlight anxieties surrounding environmental challenges, immigration and general discourse.

On a number of occasions during his speech he reiterated the Liberal Party will not be utilizing fear as a tool during its campaign.

"That's not what we've chosen to do, and that's not what we'll be doing in this upcoming election," he said.

"Once you get elected by scaring people, by exaggerating their fears and anxieties, it becomes very difficult to solve those problems. When people are busy hunkering down, when people are busy being divided against their neighbours or against the other part of the country, it becomes really hard to pull together and solve it."

The Prime Minister says his party is focusing on a campaign that does not use fear as a tool to gain votes. (CBC)

Canadians will go to the polls for the federal election on Oct. 21.

The Liberal red wave across Atlantic Canada begins in Newfoundland and Labrador, he said.

"The kind of folks you are, has always been focused on the future, ready to roll up your sleeves, very aware we've got real challenges in our daily lives, in our future. But always more than confident we're going to be more than able to tackle them," Trudeau said to a room filled with party supporters, MPs and MHAs.

Members of the media were not allowed to ask Trudeau questions after his speech at the event.

Small protest

Roughly 12 people were outside of the event with signs protesting Trudeau's visit.

Some of their concerns included protecting water, land, pipelines and methylmercury.

Protesters are outside the Liberal Party fundraiser Justin Trudeau is speaking at tonight. They say he’s broken promises to Indigenous people and want to confront him about land/water issues like pipelines and methylmercury. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/BjKQY9QZxb">pic.twitter.com/BjKQY9QZxb</a> —@KatieBreenNL

The protestors said they're trying to confront Trudeau about what they're calling broken promises to Indigenous people.

Meanwhile the provincial Liberals are favourite right now in Newfoundland and Labrador, sitting at 50 per cent support among decided and leaning voters according to an MQO Research poll released Tuesday. The provincial Progressive Conservatives have 34 per cent of their support, and the NDP have 13 per cent.

The MQO poll was conducted over the phone from July 25 to 31 with 400 randomly chosen eligible voters, and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador