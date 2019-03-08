Trudeau tours site of Happy Valley-Goose Bay fire

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a visit to the site of a major mall fire during an unplanned visit to Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Thursday afternoon.

The stop was an unexpected break for the embattled Trudeau, who was en route to Iqaluit to apologize for abuses suffered by Inuit during tuberculosis treatment, when snow and wind forced his plane to divert to 5 Wing Goose Bay.

Once on the ground both he and MP Seamus O'Regan headed into town to shake hands and talk to people.

Speaking with both politicians in front of the ruins of the mall, fire Chief Brad Butler said they expressed gratitude for the work of the town's firefighters, who kept the fire from spreading to the adjacent gas station.

Trudeau poses with a young Labradorian inside a Happy Valley-Goose Bay gas station. (Chantal Gagnon/Twitter)

"It's too bad that the rest of my volunteer firefighting team couldn't be there," he said.

They also spent time talking to people at a local restaurant and gas station.

"I think for him to take the time, it was good for this community," said Mayor Wally Andersen.

The last time Trudeau was in Labrador was November 2017, for a different apology, when he formally apologized to former students of Newfoundland and Labrador residential schools.

"I met him when he was here to apologize to the students who attended boarding houses in Labrador, being a person who went to a residential school," Andersen said.

Representatives from the four Inuit regions of Canada, which stretch across the Arctic to Labrador, had gathered in Iqaluit to hear Trudeau's latest apology.

Trudeau returned to Ottawa on Thursday evening, and arrived in Iqaluit on Friday morning.

