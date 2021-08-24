Skip to Main Content
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Trudeau sets targets on flipping St. John's East during brief N.L. stop

Justin Trudeau brought his election campaign to a scenic harbour in St. John's Monday evening, with the focus squarely on luring a local riding back to the Liberal camp.

Liberal campaign puts spotlight on only N.L. riding where they are not the incumbent party

Liberal candidate Joanne Thompson joined Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau Monday evening for a campaign stop in St. John’s East. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Justin Trudeau brought his federal election campaign to the scenic Quidi Vidid harbour in St. John's Monday evening, with the focus squarely on luring a local riding back to the Liberal camp. 

"I'm counting on all of you to go to doors, get out there, connect with your neighbours," Trudeau told a rally of supporters who joined him at Quidi Vidi Village for a campaign rally. 

The Liberals want to take back St. John's East, which retiring New Democrat Jack Harris most recently held. 

Trudeau's brief visit Monday — part of a rapid series of swing stops through Atlantic Canada — was focused squarely on the one Newfoundland and Labrador riding where the Liberals aren't the incumbent party.

"This is a pivotal moment in the life of this country …People need to choose the path we're taking forward," said Trudeau who campaigned with Liberal candidate Joanne Thompson. 

St. John's East has been a true swing riding through the years, moving between the NDP, Liberals and Tories. 

The Liberals last won the seat in 2015, when lawyer Nick Whalen defeated Harris in a general election. Harris won the seat back in 2019. The Conservatives have not held the seat since 2008. 

Thompson, the former executive director of the Gathering Place in St. John's, is running against Conservative Glenn Etchegary, a retired Oceanex executive, and NDP candidate Mary Shortall, the former president of  the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour. 

