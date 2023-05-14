Nunatsiavut president says PM's visit to Nain was encouraging but housing remains priority

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe met in Nain on Friday for a meeting of the Inuit-Crown partnership committee. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Nunatsiavut President Johannes Lampe says housing and food security remained priority talking points during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit to northern Labrador on Friday.

Trudeau, along with five federal cabinet ministers, made the trip to Nain for an annual meeting of the Inuit-Crown partnership committee.

"Nunatsivaut government and Labrador Inuit are involved in looking at how we can work together as partners," Lampe told CBC News.

"It's very important for Labrador Inuit, too, like other Canadians, to meet the prime minister and for the prime minister of Canada himself to come and see our situation here in Nain, to look at the infrastructure we have and the infrastructure gaps we have."

Federal housing advocate Marie-Josée Houle toured Nain, Hopedale and Happy Valley-Goose Bay in October. At the time, she called housing conditions in Nunatsiavut communities a "human rights failure."

"In Nunatsiavut, the housing conditions were abominable. In some cases I still have nightmares. I worry very much personally about some people that we met who invited us into their homes," Houle said.

Housing conditions in Nain were called 'a human rights failure' by federal housing advocate Marie-Josée Houle last fall. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

When asked about Houle's comments and if he was reconsidering the rollout time for federal funding for Indigenous housing, Trudeau said he's working closely with Indigenous communities, but he didn't offer a timeline.

"We know the needs are significant but we also know there are opportunities to create jobs, to create sustainable approaches to housing that are going to make a huge difference," he said.

"So we're there with emergency support but we're there also for the long term. We will continue to do this in partnership because that's what reconciliation is all about. It's not about Ottawa deciding to do this or to do that. It's about working with the leadership."

The 2022 federal budget promised an additional $11 billion in spending over six years to support Indigenous children, families and communities. That money includes $4 billion for housing over seven years.

Lampe said he was encouraged by the community's turnout during the dinner event in the school's gymnasium after Friday's meeting.

It was standing-room only, he said, and everybody wanted their chance to meet and speak with the prime minister.

"[For] the future of Nunatisivut to have an interest in the leadership of Canada," he said. "Hopefully these young people, our children and grandchildren, will have an interest in leadership of their communities and their region."

