Truck smashes into Spaniards Bay home, causing significant damage

A pickup truck crashed into a house in Spaniards Bay Thursday morning, causing significant damage to both.

Bay Roberts RCMP said the pickup went through the intersection of New Harbour Road and Route 70, crashing into an adjacent home.

People were inside the house at the time of the crash, but no one was injured. The driver of the truck was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Damage to the house and truck were significant. The RCMP has sent the truck for a mechanical inspection and continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, as first responders at the scene dealt with the crash, another driver breached the perimeter set up by police and drove into the oncoming lane of traffic to avoid the lineup.

That driver was stopped and ticketed for failing to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down and keep a safe distance between your vehicle and emergency vehicles, and to be patient when encountering traffic delays.