Truck ends up on St. John's lawn after collision with 2 cars
The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night
A truck wound up on the front lawn of a house in the west end of St. John's Sunday night after striking two parked cars, say police.
According to a release from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, emergency responders were on the scene on Forbes Street just after 9:30 p.m.
Police say there were no injuries, but the vehicles were extensively damaged.
A 27-year-old man was issued a seven day driving suspension, according to the RNC release.