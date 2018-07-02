Skip to Main Content
Truck ends up on St. John's lawn after collision with 2 cars

Truck ends up on St. John's lawn after collision with 2 cars

A truck struck two parked cars and wound up on the front lawn of a house on Forbes Street in St. John's.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night

CBC News ·
This truck wound up on the lawn of a house on Forbes Street after striking two parked cars Sunday night. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

A truck wound up on the front lawn of a house in the west end of St. John's Sunday night after striking two parked cars, say police.

According to a release from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, emergency responders were on the scene on Forbes Street just after 9:30 p.m. 

There was extensive damage to the vehicles involved in the collision. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Police say there were no injuries, but the vehicles were extensively damaged.

A 27-year-old man was issued a seven day driving suspension, according to the RNC release.

The 27-year-old male driver of the truck was given a seven-day driving suspension, and police say they are still investigating. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador
 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us