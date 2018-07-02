Truck ends up on St. John's lawn after collision with 2 cars

A truck wound up on the front lawn of a house in the west end of St. John's Sunday night after striking two parked cars, say police.

According to a release from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, emergency responders were on the scene on Forbes Street just after 9:30 p.m.

There was extensive damage to the vehicles involved in the collision. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Police say there were no injuries, but the vehicles were extensively damaged.

Police say there were no injuries, but the vehicles were extensively damaged.

The 27-year-old male driver of the truck was given a seven-day driving suspension, and police say they are still investigating. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

