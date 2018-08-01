Skip to Main Content
Truck fire spreads to two homes in St. John's, one man sent to hospital

A fire in a pickup truck spread to two homes in the east end of St. John's.

One man was sent to hospital after a truck fire spread to two houses in the east end of St. John's. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

A vehicle fire early Wednesday morning in the east end of St. John's spread to two homes and sent one man to hospital according to the St. John's Regional Fire Department.

Acting Platoon Chief Steve Morris said crews responded to a call of a vehicle fire on Athlone Place at around 3:15 a.m.

While the crew was en route, the fire spread to two neighbouring houses, Morris said. 

When they arrived, he said, there was a medical emergency.

The man who owned the truck tried to move his trailer across the street when he saw the fire was spreading. 

"Unfortunately, he never made it right across the street and subsequently, he ended up in the hospital," said Morris.

Crews were called to the scene of a vehicle fire which escalated into a house fire in the east end of St. John's early Wednesday morning. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Morris said everyone in the houses got out safely.

Crews from two stations were called to battle the blaze. Morris estimated there were about 20 firefighters in total at the scene.

Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire call at around 3:15 a.m., said Morris. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Morris said there was exterior damage to both houses and some roof damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by police.

