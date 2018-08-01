Truck fire spreads to two homes in St. John's, one man sent to hospital
Fire started in a pickup truck on Athlone Place in the east end
A vehicle fire early Wednesday morning in the east end of St. John's spread to two homes and sent one man to hospital according to the St. John's Regional Fire Department.
Acting Platoon Chief Steve Morris said crews responded to a call of a vehicle fire on Athlone Place at around 3:15 a.m.
Members of SJRFD called to an early morning vehicle fire on Athlone Place in the east end of St. John’s. One person sent to hospital. Two homes extensively damaged. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/sjmorningshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sjmorningshow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/KrissyHolmes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KrissyHolmes</a> <a href="https://t.co/jb8ezAt1eQ">pic.twitter.com/jb8ezAt1eQ</a>—@Fred_Hutton
While the crew was en route, the fire spread to two neighbouring houses, Morris said.
When they arrived, he said, there was a medical emergency.
The man who owned the truck tried to move his trailer across the street when he saw the fire was spreading.
"Unfortunately, he never made it right across the street and subsequently, he ended up in the hospital," said Morris.
Morris said everyone in the houses got out safely.
Crews from two stations were called to battle the blaze. Morris estimated there were about 20 firefighters in total at the scene.
Morris said there was exterior damage to both houses and some roof damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by police.