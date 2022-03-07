22-year-old man killed in accident on Trans-Canada Highway in St. John's
The RNC says a pickup truck overturned on the Trans-Canada Highway. A 22-year-old male inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 22-year-old male is dead following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway in St. John's, say police.
The RNC says it found an overturned grey Ford pickup around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday in the eastbound lane of the highway near a Team Gushue Highway ramp.
The sole male occupant of the truck, which was equipped with a plow, had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.