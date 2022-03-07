22-year-old man killed in accident on Trans-Canada Highway in St. John's

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a man is dead following a single-vehicle accident on the Trans-Canada Highway in St. John's. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

A 22-year-old male is dead following a single-vehicle accident early Sunday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway in St. John's, say police.

The RNC says it found an overturned grey Ford pickup around 6:20 a.m. on Sunday in the eastbound lane of the highway near a Team Gushue Highway ramp.

The sole male occupant of the truck, which was equipped with a plow, had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, say police.