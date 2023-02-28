39-year-old man dead after snowmobile crash near Trout River: RCMP

The RCMP says a man died in a snowmobile crash near Trout River on Sunday. (David Bell/CBC)

A 39-year-old man is dead following a snowmobile crash outside of Trout River on Saturday and the RCMP says alcohol may have been a factor.

In a media release, the police force said it received a report of the crash around 8:40 p.m. Saturday night.

The RCMP said the crash happened on a trail near Chimney Cove Pond, on Newfoundland's west coast.

A snowmobile left the trail and went over a wooded embankment, the police force said.

The man, who was the lone operator of the vehicle, was found at the bottom of the embankment and the heavily damaged snowmobile was located a considerable distance away, according to the press release.

The RCMP said the man's body was recovered from the scene with the help of other snowmobilers in the community.

"Evidence gathered at the scene suggests that alcohol impairment and aggressive operation may have been factors in the crash," reads the media release.

The RCMP said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is involved in the investigation.

