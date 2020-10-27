1 dead in single-vehicle crash near Trout River on Sunday

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Trout River on Sunday. (CBC News)

A 37-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Trout River on Sunday, according to police.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, more than two days after the accident, the RCMP said officers responded to the crash around 9:30 a.m.

Police say one man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Another occupant of the vehicle, a 36-year-old man, was brought to the Bonne Bay Health Centre in Norris Point and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, said the RCMP.

The Trout River Fire Department, wardens from Parks Canada, ambulance, RCMP Traffic Services West and the RCMP Senior Collision Analyst also attended the scene.

The RCMP said they are investigating the crash, and ask anyone with any information about the crash to contact Rocky Harbour RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

