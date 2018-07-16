Skip to Main Content
date 2018-07-16

Trout fisherman drowned after canoe tips over
Trout fisherman drowned after canoe tips over

The 68-year-old man from Marystown was wearing a life-jacket.

Grand Bank man, 68, was wearing a life-jacket while out fishing on July 13

The 68-year-old Marystown man was fishing with another man when their canoe tipped over, police say. (CBC News)

A man drowned while out trout fishing on the Burin Peninsula over the weekend.

RCMP say the 68-year-old man from Grand Bank was trout fishing with another man in Swabs Dock Pond on July 13.

Their canoe tipped over, but only one man managed to swim to safety, police said.

Both men were wearing life-jackets at the time.

Marystown RCMP are investigating.

