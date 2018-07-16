New
Trout fisherman drowned after canoe tips over
The 68-year-old man from Marystown was wearing a life-jacket.
A man drowned while out trout fishing on the Burin Peninsula over the weekend.
RCMP say the 68-year-old man from Grand Bank was trout fishing with another man in Swabs Dock Pond on July 13.
Their canoe tipped over, but only one man managed to swim to safety, police said.
Both men were wearing life-jackets at the time.
Marystown RCMP are investigating.