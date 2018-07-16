Trout fisherman drowned after canoe tips over

A man drowned while out trout fishing on the Burin Peninsula over the weekend.

RCMP say the 68-year-old man from Grand Bank was trout fishing with another man in Swabs Dock Pond on July 13.

Their canoe tipped over, but only one man managed to swim to safety, police said.

Both men were wearing life-jackets at the time.

Marystown RCMP are investigating.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador