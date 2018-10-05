Tropical storm Leslie will be felt in parts of Newfoundland

The map shows wind warnings (in red) and where high waves are expected.

Tropical storm Leslie is expected to make big waves — literally — and bring high winds to parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Starting Friday night, pounding surf is expected along the southeast and southwest coast of Newfoundland and continuing on Saturday, according to Environment Canada.

Waves could reach between five and six metres in some coastal areas.

People are advised to stay away from the shoreline in case the big waves come in fast.

Environment Canada doesn't particularly cite tropical storm Leslie, but says wind warnings are in effect in:

Hopedale and vicinity.



Nain and vicinity.



Postville-Makkovik.



Rigolet and vicinity.

Westerly gusts between 100 and 120 km/h are expected to develop early Friday afternoon and will diminish overnight, but will remain strong through Saturday.

Winds are forecast to gradually diminish overnight tonight but will remain strong through the day Saturday.