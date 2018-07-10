Tropical cyclone notice issued for Newfoundland

After days of dry, hot weather with fire hazard ratings up and some heat warnings in effect, parts of Newfoundland are set to get heavy rain and high winds from Hurricane Chris.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a tropical cyclone information warning that said the region — which includes St. John's — may be impacted with heavy rain, strong waves, and storm surges along the coast as early as Thursday.

That's because of Hurricane Chris, which is tracking to hit southeastern Newfoundland as a post-tropical storm Thursday evening or Friday morning.

The strongest winds will likely be felt on the Avalon in the 80 km/h to 100 km/h range, said Environment Canada.

Gale-force winds are also expected to develop on the offshore in southern Newfoundland.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chris</a> now a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hurricane?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hurricane</a> as forecasted; likely to be post tropical and affect the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avalon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avalon</a> Thursday night into Friday <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Newfoundland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Newfoundland</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadianHurricaneCentre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadianHurricaneCentre</a> also consult <a href="https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHC_Atlantic</a> <a href="https://t.co/tHG5jXXDeV">pic.twitter.com/tHG5jXXDeV</a> —@colettetown

Other parts of the province will also be affected, with the heaviest rains expected on the southeastern half of the province.

Environment Canada said an excess of 50 millimetres of rain is a possibility.

The national weather authority said that more details will become available as the storm's track and intensity becomes more certain.

Hurricane Chris was off the coast of North Carolina as of Tuesday night.