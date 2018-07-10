Special weather statement issued as tropical storm moves toward Newfoundland

After days of dry, hot weather with fire hazard ratings up and some heat warnings in effect, parts of Newfoundland are set to get heavy rain and high winds from Hurricane Chris.

Post Tropical Storm Chris is expected to bring wind and rain to eastern Newfoundland and the Avalon Peninsula, including St. John's, said a special weather statement issued by the Newfoundland and Labrador weather office at 5:10 a.m. NT. Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a tropical cyclone information statement that said the region — which includes St. John's — may be impacted with heavy rain, strong winds, significant waves and storm surges along the coast as early as Thursday.

That's because of Hurricane Chris, which intensified Tuesday as it accelerated to the northeast and is expected to continue heading northeast over the next couple of days, said Environment Canada.

Right now it's expected to pass well under Nova Scotia, then slowly weaken as it moves toward the Avalon Peninsula as a post-tropical storm late Thursday evening.

The strongest winds will likely be felt on the Avalon in the 80 km/h to 100 km/h range, said Environment Canada.

Gale-force winds are also expected to develop on the offshore in southern Newfoundland.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chris?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chris</a> now a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hurricane?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hurricane</a> as forecasted; likely to be post tropical and affect the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avalon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avalon</a> Thursday night into Friday <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Newfoundland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Newfoundland</a> via <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CanadianHurricaneCentre?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CanadianHurricaneCentre</a> also consult <a href="https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHC_Atlantic</a> <a href="https://t.co/tHG5jXXDeV">pic.twitter.com/tHG5jXXDeV</a> —@colettetown

Other parts of the province will also be affected, with the heaviest rains expected on the southeastern half of the province.

Environment Canada said total rainfall amounts between 40 and 70 millimetres are possible, with the highest rainfall rates expected west of the Avalon Thursday afternoon and evening.

The national weather authority said that more details will become available as the storm's track and intensity becomes more certain.

Hurricane Chris was off the coast of North Carolina as of Tuesday night.