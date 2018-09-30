Small sea creature, big business: Triton Ocean Products is musseling up

Triton Ocean Products has been selling bottled mussels in different marinades for just over a year. They have already been picked up by Sobeys. (Triton Ocean Products/Facebook)

Triton Ocean Products is in the food business, and for a year the company has been musseling up to sell its own ocean delicacy, straight from the water, into a jar and then into your home.

The company sells mussels in three different marinades out of Triton, roughly 130 kilometres north of Grand Falls-Windsor.

Owner Jason Roberts said that while they don't actually grow their own mussels, everything they need is within a six-kilometre radius, and his idea was something he has never seen before.

"We saw that the product was not being done in a way that I had some interest in, and to create some employment and some activity in a shell stable bottled product," Roberts told CBC News.

"There's mussels in cans, smoked mussels and all those types of things, and when I opened some of that and looked at the size of the mussels, the quality in comparison to what was being grown in the area, I thought it was a sin to put it in a can and someone couldn't see it."

Roberts said he went with a glass jar for packaging so people can buy with their eyes.

"Currently we are selling to Sobeys, which is really good, and really looking forward to them taking us all the way across the country real soon. Four months ago we signed a contract with Metro, who's the third-largest food distributor in Canada."

Roberts said he feels grateful for the opportunity to sell his product on the large scale, and encourages people to support new local ideas.

"If I can get where I want to be, I can see hopefully five million pounds a year processed, 50 people, 45 weeks a year and some good continuous employment here in the local area," he said.

"We'll have about 30 people employed, hopefully, if it all goes as planned, right through until the spring again and into May."

