Death of employee leads to nearly $100K in fines for C.B.S construction company

Chief Judge Robin Fowler handed down nearly $100,000 in fines over the 2020 death of an employee. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Nearly three years after a Triple J Aggregates employee died in a workplace incident, the company and supervisor Bill Weir have been ordered to pay approximately $100,000 in fines by the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court.

The construction company faced 11 occupational health and safety charges following the death of an employee in a quarry near St. John's in September of 2020.

Conception Bay South-based company Triple J Aggregates was convicted of two workplace offences. The fines total $80,000 and the company must pay the sum within a year.

Weir was found guilty over a failure to ensure the safety of a worker under his supervision. He has been ordered to pay approximately $4,000 within 90 days.

Chief Judge Robin Fowler handed down the sentence Thursday.

The remaining nine charges against the company were withdrawn.

