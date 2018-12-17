Driver of pickup who allegedly hit 3 cars and fled sought by police
Witnesses captured photos of the vehicle but licence plate unidentifiable
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a triple hit-and-run after a truck was seen colliding with three separate vehicles in quick succession Monday morning.
The incidents happened in downtown St. John's, police said in a press release.
Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the RNC received a report of the truck hitting a vehicle on Ordnance Street and failing to stop.
The driver of the affected vehicle followed the truck toward Gower Street, where police say it hit a second vehicle.
A few minutes later, a third vehicle was struck, with the truck again leaving the scene.
Witnesses snapped photos of the suspect pickup, a grey Ford F-150, which police say may have damage to its front bumper.
The truck's licence plate was covered with snow and police say they are still trying to identify the male driver.