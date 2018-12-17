Driver of pickup who allegedly hit 3 cars and fled sought by police

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating a triple hit-and-run after a truck was seen colliding with three separate vehicles in quick succession Monday morning.

The incidents happened in downtown St. John's, police said in a press release.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., the RNC received a report of the truck hitting a vehicle on Ordnance Street and failing to stop.

The driver of the affected vehicle followed the truck toward Gower Street, where police say it hit a second vehicle.

A few minutes later, a third vehicle was struck, with the truck again leaving the scene.

Witnesses snapped photos of the suspect pickup, a grey Ford F-150, which police say may have damage to its front bumper.

The truck's licence plate was covered with snow and police say they are still trying to identify the male driver.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador