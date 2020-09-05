A trip down the Grand River: A Land & Sea archival special
When you think of Churchill Falls today, you might think of the hydroelectric project. But to those who knew it before Joey Smallwood renamed the river in the 1960s, it will forever be known as the Grand River.
The river was a source of livelihood for trappers and settlers. It granted rich, remote trapping grounds and the resources to be able to live off the land. The trip down the river is one Joe Goudie's family made for generations, and one he made every year.
When Land & Sea caught up with Goudie back in 2002, he was making the trip from Churchill Falls to Muskrat Falls with eight other canoers. Some had experience with the river before, while others were newer to canoeing.
Watch the group of Canoers in their journey in this Land & Sea archival special:
For some on the trip, it was a chance to reconnect with their Newfoundland and Labrador heritage after stints on the mainland. It's what gives Goudie the same rush he has gotten many times while travelling the river, but with a more personal connection.
"This river is history to so many of us," Goudie said. "I'm battling the same water now that Dad used to paddle, and his brothers and uncles used to paddle. So that gets you pumped up."
