Man, 22, dead after Sunday crash in Bonavista North

A 22-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed and rolled in Newfoundland's Bonavista North area Sunday night, the RCMP says.

Police in New-Wes-Valley were called to the crash scene just after 9:30 p.m. on Route 320, near Trinity. There, officers found the driver already dead underneath the car.

His passenger, a woman, was sent to hospital in Gander with what RCMP said were unknown injuries.

The man wasn't wearing a seatbelt, police said in a media release.

The police investigation is continuing and the chief medical examiner's office is involved.

