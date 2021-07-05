Man, 22, dead after Sunday crash in Bonavista North
A vehicle rolled Sunday night on Route 320 near Trinity in Bonavista North, killing its driver, said police.
Police in New-Wes-Valley were called to the crash scene just after 9:30 p.m. on Route 320, near Trinity. There, officers found the driver already dead underneath the car.
His passenger, a woman, was sent to hospital in Gander with what RCMP said were unknown injuries.
The man wasn't wearing a seatbelt, police said in a media release.
The police investigation is continuing and the chief medical examiner's office is involved.