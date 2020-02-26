Vegas trick-shot pool phenom brings dazzling artistry to Newfoundland

They call him "Venom," and he's one sharp shooter.

Florian Kohler can make pool balls bend the laws of physics. He calls himself a trick-shot artist, and his show draws crowds in Las Vegas, where he lives. Now he's on tour in eastern Newfoundland, popping up at West Side Charlie's locations for evening performances this week.

But how does he come up with those shots?

"It's sort of like an artist, you know," says Kohler. "Take a blank piece of paper, and some people are pretty good at drawing something new on it. That's sort of the same thing I have."

In the video above, Kohler shows us his famous moves up close, and gets CBC's Zach Goudie in on the act.

