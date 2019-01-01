Trevor Myall started singing in St. John's, and is now picking up awards in N.Y.C.

He started singing while growing up in the Airport Heights neighbourhood of St. John's, but now Trevor Myall is making his mark in Los Angeles and New York City.

But no matter where he sings, Myall has a method.

"When I play the songs, I really just go back to that room where I wrote it," he said. "In that moment that I wrote it, it was coming from a very authentic and real place.

"It's important for me to continue to connect to the song no matter where I play it, so I just try to lose myself in it again."

Trevor Myall learned to play and sing while growing up in Airport Heights. (CBC)

Myall, who sang in St. John's as Trevor De Verteuil, now lives in Los Angeles where he's pursuing his music career, but it wasn't always how he pictured his life.

"In high school, I knew I loved writing songs, but I kind of didn't really believe in myself enough that it would be fruitful for me," he said.

Instead, he pursued his other passion; design, attending the program at the College of the North Atlantic.

"Loved the program, got into the career field. It was great, but I couldn't shake the want to be singing and playing and writing songs."

"I had to switch it up, because I knew I'd regret it if I didn't."

Nurturing music teachers

Myall credits his slew of music teachers in St. John's, who pushed him to try new things with singing and songwriting.

"I have to say that I had some really good influential teachers, Anne Devine, who taught me guitar, which I use every day to write songs. Jacinta Mackey-Graham, who pushed me to do my first solo ever in a choir, which helped me step out of my comfort zone. And also Krista Slade, who is my vocal and piano teacher for I think like 10 years."

Myall this year won an award with the ASCAP Foundation, an American group dedicated to nurturing musicians, something of which he's "very proud."

Trevor Myall says he didn't always believe in himself enough to pursue a career in music. (CBC)

"They have an award called the Jay Gorney Award, which celebrates social change. I really put weight on myself to write socially-conscious, and so I happened to write a song that flirts with the idea of gun control and war," Myall told CBC's Here & Now.

When he was told he had won, he was astounded.

Check out Myall talk about his single, Pyro Heart, and what performing means for him.

"They're going to fly me out to New York for the awards, which is super exciting — I've never been flown anywhere in my life, so that's just so exciting in itself. They could have been flying me to like the city next door, and I would have been like, 'Oh my God!'"

His latest single, Pyro Heart, explores some darker parts of himself.

"Pyro Heart is kind of an anthem about depression, but in the sense that a lot of the time we're our own worst enemy," he said

"It's a plea for that voice inside yourself to see the light of the situation, the optimist inside yourself to come out. So that, for me, is the essence of the song."

