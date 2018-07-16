Cellphone found, but still no sign of Trevor Hamlyn one month later

After a month of searching, there is still no sign of Trevor Hamlyn, but police say a cellphone belonging to him has been found.

Friends, family, police and search crews have been looking for Hamlyn, 33, who also goes by the nickname Pepsi, since he was last seen at his home in Paradise on June 16.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a release Monday that family and friends conducted an independent ground search in the Paradise area on June 25 and found a smartphone.

Trevor Hamlyn, 33, also goes by the nickname Pepsi. (Trevor Hamlyn/Facebook)

The RNC's Major Crime Unit has since confirmed that the phone belongs to Hamlyn, police said.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who lives in the Imogene Crescent and Trails End Drive area with CCTV cameras to contact the RNC.

Motorists with dashcams who may have been in the area on June 16 are also asked to contact police.

So far, there have been multiple co-ordinated ground searches, including the RNC's mounted and police dog units, Rovers Search and Rescue, a police drone, and a helicopter provided by provincial Fire and Emergency Services.

Investigators have also conducted more than 30 interviews and done door-to-door canvassing of the Trails End Drive neighbourhood in their search for Hamlyn.

Hamlyn is described as five-foot 10-inches, 230 lbs with a bald head and goatee.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or Crime Stoppers.

