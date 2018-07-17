'Like a bad dream': Sister of Trevor Hamlyn says family feels stuck

It has been a month since Trevor Hamlyn was last seen in his Paradise home and his family is left reeling by his disappearance.

The 33-year-old, nicknamed Pepsi, left behind his phone and wallet and vanished with little trace other than his old cell phone found in a wooded area by a group of friends and family on June 25.

The phone turned out to give no further evidence into his disappearance, and his sister Ashley Hamlyn told the CBC the family feels stumped.

"Basically you're given bad news, and it's like a bad dream that you cannot wake up from," Hamlyn said.

"Unfortunately we've come up with no new leads so we don't know where to focus and I feel like we're just stuck. We're in the same place where we were on day one, and I don't know how to get unstuck at this point."

Ashley Hamlyn has personally put up over 200 missing posters in an effort to find her brother. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Hamlyn has personally put up over 200 missing posters.

"I've covered Trevor's whole neighborhood, with another friend, that took days to do," she said.

As for the next step, Hamlyn is hoping to get some help as the search continues for her brother.

"I'm also going to start speaking with some of Cortney Lake's family. try to get some input from them," Hamlyn said.

"They have been through this, unfortunately, and they're more experts than I am in this. We're also still talking to people and still hoping to get some tips and leads."

The Cortney Lake disappearance has been ongoing for more than a year now. Like Trevor Hamlyn's case, the family has been frustrated by a lack of evidence and an abundance of dead ends.

Both families are continuing to search for their missing family members.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador