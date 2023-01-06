'We had tremendous support here': N.L. family returns home after watching son claim World Junior gold
Trent and Kendra Dean were in Halifax to watch son Zach play for Team Canada
Things were a little tense for Trent and Kendra Dean of Mount Pearl as they sat on the edges of their seats inside the Scotiabank Centre in downtown Halifax Thursday night.
Their son, Zach Dean, was playing in one of the biggest hockey games of his 20-year life so far, as Canada tussled with Czechia in the gold medal round of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
Seconds ticked off the clock in the third period. Canada had blown a two-goal lead. Sudden death, three-on-three overtime came calling, and a single goal meant a gold medal after a hard-fought 10-day tournament.
"The World Juniors is something that we always watch together, over the years, as a family. It's something that you want to be there in person to see," Kendra Dean told CBC News just minutes after stepping off of the return flight home to St. John's on Friday.
"But to actually be there in person, when your son is actually there on the ice playing for Team Canada at the World Juniors, it was an amazing experience."
Canadian fans were loud and proud inside the 11,000-seat arena for the duration of the tournament, but Thursday night's game saw them reach another level.
Trent Dean said he hasn't experienced anything like it before.
"It was pretty crazy, I must say. It was awesome," he said.
The overtime period saw dangerous opportunities from both benches. Fans held their breath with every play.
Then, it happened.
At 6:22 of the overtime period, Dylan Guenther of Edmonton scored his second goal of the game — one that cemented his name, and those of his teammates, into Canadian hockey history.
"It got a little nerve-racking there toward the end," Trent Dean said. "The Czechs had a very strong team. They were a big, solid team. They could skate and move the puck well."
Strong showing
The Dean's have deep hockey roots in Botwood as well.
Kendra Dean said about 25 people made the journey to Halifax to watch her son play for their country. Many more across Newfoundland and Labrador watched from home, glued to their television sets as Canada pushed its way through the tournament.
The post-game celebrations ran late into Thursday night, she said.
"I think it was the happiest time I've ever seen him in his life. He had a smile from ear to ear," she said.
"We had tremendous support here."
Zach Dean picked up three points in this year's tournament.
He headed back to Quebec Friday morning to rejoin his QMJHL club, the Gatineau Olympiques, for the remainder of the season.
Dean was a first round pick to the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights in 2021.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?