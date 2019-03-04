Jury selection ongoing for trial of Trent Butt, accused of killing 5-year-old daughter

The jury selection for the trial of Trent Butt, a Carbonear man accused of killing his five-year-old daughter and then setting his home on fire, began Monday in St. John's.

Hundreds of people who were summoned for jury duty streamed into Supreme Court in St. John's for the selection process, with a line sometimes extending out onto the street.

Eventually 14 jurors will be chosen. From that pool the judge and lawyers will select 12 people to form the jury that hears evidence in the trial.

Hundreds of potential jurors line up out to the street as the jury is selected Monday for the Trent Butt murder trial in St. John's. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

More than 1,200 people were called to serve, but before Monday about 300 had already been excused. By 10 A.M., the list of potential jurors had been reduced to 400 people.

Trent Butt was charged with first-degree murder and arson after his daughter Quinn Butt was found dead in his fire-ravaged home on Apr. 24, 2016.

The body of five-year-old Quinn Butt was removed from her father's Carbonear home in the early morning hours of Apr. 24, 2016. (Submitted photo)

Butt, 40, was in Courtroom No. 1 as potential jurors came and left. He watched silently, showing no emotion as the process unfolded..

Quinn Butt's mother, Andrea Gosse, was also there with family and supporters.

She and Butt were estranged before the fire. Sitting behind Butt, Gosse followed along closely as the judge heard from residents asking to be excused from jury duty.

Andrea Gosse, centre in glasses, pays close attention as the judge vets potential jurors. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Butt's house in Carbonear — a Conception Bay North community roughly 100 kilometres from St. John's — was later demolished by the bank that held its mortgage.

Butt, who has been in custody since 2016, has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

His trial was originally scheduled to start in March 2018. However, it was delayed after he fired his lawyers, Bob Simmonds and Mike King.

He is now represented by legal aid defence lawyer Derek Hogan.

Crown attorneys Lloyd Strickland and Jennifer Lundrigan are prosecuting the case.

One month has been set aside for the trial.

Court wrapped up for the day late Monday afternoon. Out of the 1,200 people summoned, only 210 potential jurors remained by the end of the day.

The process of finding a 12-person jury will continue Tuesday morning.

