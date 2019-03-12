'I felt sick,' Trent Butt testifies, saying he doesn't remember how daughter died

Trent Butt says he doesn't remember ever doing anything to his daughter, Quinn, just that he realized she had died, but he "concluded I must have suffocated her."

Butt, accused of first-degree murder in the death of five-year-old Quinn, took the witness stand at Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

During his testimony, Butt outlined what he remembers feeling that night, thinking about the difficulties he had been having, and was crying and distraught.

"After that I remember kneeling over Quinn. I tried to wake her up and then I realized she was gone," he said.

"I concluded I must have suffocated her. I felt sick. I picked her up in my arms and told her over and over again how much I loved her. It was then that I decided I was going to kill myself."

The body of five-year-old Quinn Butt was removed from her father's Carbonear home in the early morning hours of April 24, 2016. (Submitted photo)

Butt then went on to testify about how he got into his truck to write what his defence describes as a suicide note.

Quinn was found by firefighters responding to the fire, and was later declared dead in hospital.

The Crown is arguing Butt wanted to punish his estranged wife Andrea Gosse, pointing to what it calls a murder-suicide note found in his truck after the fire.

That letter, titled "Final Words," was entered into evidence Monday.

The court also heard from the province's former chief medical examiner Dr. Simon Avis, who performed the autopsy of Quinn Butt, on Monday. Avis testified he was unable to determine a cause of death, but could say she died before the fire at her father's home was set.

The defense is arguing Butt didn't mean to kill his daughter, and doesn't remember doing it. Crown lawyer Lloyd Strickland has noted the defence said Butt concluded he must have smothered Quinn, but doesn't remember doing it.

Butt was originally charged with first-degree murder and arson, and pleaded not guilty to both charges. When his trial started, Butt changed his arson plea to guilty.

Last week, the jury heard heart-wrenching testimony from both Gosse, and the first responders who were on scene the morning of the fire.

The trial was expected to take three weeks, but is progressing more quickly than expected.

