Week 2 of Trent Butt murder trial begins today

After an emotional first week, jurors in the Trent Butt murder trial are set to hear more testimony when court reconvenes this morning.

Butt is accused of first-degree murder in the death of his five-year-old daughter Quinn.

The Crown contends Butt killed his daughter and burned down his home in Carbonear to punish his estranged wife, Andrea Gosse. The defence says he didn't plan to kill his daughter and doesn't remember doing it.

Butt has pleaded guilty to arson but not guilty to first-degree murder.

Quinn Butt, 5, died in 2016 at her father's home in Carbonear. (Facebook)

Much of the first week of the trial dealt with heart-wrenching testimony from Gosse and the first responders who found Quinn in the burning home on the morning of April 24, 2016.

The court also heard from Jim Barry, the fire commissioner who investigated the blaze, who testified it was clearly a case of arson.

The court also heard Butt's DNA was found on three gas cans, a lighter and a box cutter recovered from the scene.

The trial was expected to take three weeks, but is progressing more quickly than expected.

Live blog

