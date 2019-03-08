Testimony continues today in emotional Trent Butt murder trial

After two days of heart-wrenching testimony, the jury will return to Supreme Court in St. John's this morning as the murder trial of Trent Butt continues.

Butt is accused of first-degree murder in the death of his five-year-old daughter, Quinn Butt.

The Crown is arguing Butt killed his daughter and then burned down his home in Carbonear to punish his estranged wife Andrea Gosse, pointing to what they describe as a murder-suicide letter found in Butt's truck after the fire.

The defense says Butt didn't plan to kill his daughter and doesn't remember doing it.

Trent Butt sits in Supreme Court in St. John's for his first-degree murder trial. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Some of Thursday's emotional testimony detailed what first responders saw when they were called to Butt's burning home in Carbonear in April 2016.

Testifying for the Crown, volunteer firefighter Ian Green said he entered the house and went through a closed bedroom door, where he found the little girl lying in the middle of a bed, wearing a pink nightie visible through the smoke.

"It was just like she was asleep. She was pristine, complete," he said.

Raymond Verge, another firefighter who responded that morning, also testified Thursday.

"When we arrived, we jumped out of the ambulance and I saw a firefighter carrying that little angel, and that's a sight I will never forget," he told the courtroom.

Some of the items found in Trent Butt’s home after the fire. A lighter and box cuter beside his bed. A gas can. <a href="https://t.co/NwnhFby8JP">pic.twitter.com/NwnhFby8JP</a> —@CBCMarkQuinn

Some evidence collected at the scene was also shown, including a lighter and box cutter, both found on a bedside table in the bedroom where Butt and his daughter were discovered, and a gas can found in the living room.

Butt was also charged with arson and initially pleaded not guilty, but earlier this week changed his plea on that charge.

Earlier this week, Gosse — Quinn's mother — broke down on the stand describing being taken to the hospital where she learned her daughter was dead.

Having already testified, Gosse is now able to sit in the courtroom to follow the rest of the trial.

It's expected to take three weeks.

Live blog

Follow our live blog for coverage of the trial. If you are not seeing it on your mobile device, please click here.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador