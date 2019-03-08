Final arguments in Trent Butt murder trial coming

Lawyers are expected to give their final arguments in the first-degree murder trial of Trent Butt this morning.

After that, Justice Donald Burrage will give instructions to the jury, who will then be sequestered to begin deliberations.

Butt is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter Quinn in April 2016.

He was originally charged with first-degree murder and arson, for burning down his Carbonear home, and pleaded not guilty to both charges, but changed his arson plea to guilty.

The trial was initially expected to take three weeks, but has moved more quickly than that.

Last week, the jury heard days of heart-wrenching testimony, starting with Butt's estranged wife Andrea Gosse, who talked about finding out her daughter was dead.

The 12-person jury also heard from first responders who were on scene the morning of the fire, and spoke about finding Quinn in the bedroom of the burning home.

Former chief medical examiner Dr. Simon Avis, who performed the autopsy on Quinn, testified Monday he was unable to determine a cause of death, but did say she died before the fire at her father's home was set.

Quinn Butt, 5, died at her father's home in Carbonear in April 2016. (Facebook)

On Tuesday, Butt took the stand in his own defence, testifying he doesn't remember doing anything to his daughter, just that he realized she had died and concluded he suffocated her.

He said that's when he decided to kill himself, and got into his truck to write what the defence describes as a suicide note.

The Crown is arguing Butt wanted to punish Gosse, and is describing the 10-page letter, titled "Final Words," as a murder-suicide note.

While on the stand, Butt denied planning to kill Quinn.

Live blog

Follow our live blog for coverage of the trial. If you are not seeing it on your mobile device, please click here.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador