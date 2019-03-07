'She was pristine,' says firefighter who responded to Trent Butt's house

A jury heard emotional testimony of what first responders saw when they were called to the home of Trent Butt, accused of first-degree murder in the death of his five-year-old daughter, Quinn Butt, at Supreme Court in St. John's Thursday morning.

"It was just like she was asleep. She was pristine, complete," said Ian Green, a volunteer firefighter in Carbonear, who testified as a Crown witness.

I saw a firefighter carrying that little angel, and that's a sight I will never forget. - Raymond Verge

Green said when he entered the house and went through a closed bedroom door, the little girl was laying in the middle of a bed, wearing a pink nighty visible through the smoke.

"We could tell Trent was still alive. I stepped in to get him and I stepped in a pool of blood," said Green. "There was a laceration on his arm and a lot of blood."

Butt has pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder charge. Justice Donald Burrage told the jury Wednesday that Butt has now pleaded guilty to arson.

Raymond Verge, another firefighter who responded to Butt's home that morning in 2016, also took the stand Thursday.

"When we arrived, we jumped out of the ambulance and I saw a firefighter carrying that little angel, and that's a sight I will never forget," Verge told the courtroom.

Jury told Butt has no memory of daughter's death

On Wednesday, Butt's defence lawyer, Derek Hogan, said his client didn't plan to kill his daughter and doesn't remember doing it.

The first-degree murder trial of Trent Butt continues in Supreme Court in St. John's Thursday.

But Crown prosecutor Lloyd Strickland argues Butt killed his daughter to punish his estranged wife Andrea Gosse, and said after the fire, there was what the Crown describes as a murder-suicide letter found in Butt's truck.

Wednesday was an emotional start to testimony, and members from both Butt's and Gosse's family wept openly as the lawyers gave their opening statements.

Court then heard testimony from Gosse, who cried on the stand saying Quinn was her only child.

Gosse testified she was staying with a friend in Harbour Grace when she got a call telling them Butt's Carbonear home was on fire.

Andrea Gosse, the mother of Quinn Butt, wept during testimony Wednesday.

She told the jury when she arrived at the scene, she saw Trent and not her daughter. Gosse then broke down sobbing on the stand as she recounted being taken to the hospital where she learned her daughter Quinn was dead.

Gosse concluded her testimony Wednesday, and as the first witness, she can now sit in the courtroom and follow the rest of the trial.

It's expected to take three weeks.

