Jury instructions in Trent Butt 1st-degree murder trial coming this morning

The murder trial of a Carbonear man accused of killing his five-year-old daughter is expected to begin today, as the jury is set to hear instructions this morning.

Trent Butt, 40, is facing charges of first-degree murder and arson, after Quinn Butt was found dead in his fire-ravaged home in April 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The jury — picked from an initial pool of 1,200 people — was sworn in Tuesday, after only two days of selection.

It was whittled down to 210, and finally to 14 jurors and two alternates.

Those who weren't picked still have to return to Supreme Court in St. John's this morning as a contingency plan, in case one of the selected jurors became unavailable overnight and needs to be replaced.

Court is set to resume at 10 a.m.

Once Judge Donald Burrage instructs the jury on how to proceed, they'll begin hearing evidence.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Live blog

