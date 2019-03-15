Trent Butt jury continues deliberations

The 12 jurors deliberating the fate of Trent Butt will be behind closed doors again this morning.

Butt is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his five-year-old daughter Quinn.

The Crown and defence wrapped up closing arguments Thursday morning, and there were some deliberations in the afternoon following Justice Donald Burrage's instructions to the jury.

But with no decision by the end of the day, jurors were put up in a hotel overnight.

Deliberations will resume when Supreme Court in St. John's opens at 10 a.m.

Jurors are not allowed to discuss the case with anyone, and can only talk about it with each other when they are all in a room together.

The two-week trial was emotional, with jurors listening to heart-wrenching testimony from Butt's estranged wife Andrea Gosse, and the first responders who found Quinn dead in his burning Carbonear home in April 2016.

The five-year-old body of Quinn Butt was removed from her father's Carbonear home in the early morning hours of April 24, 2016. (Submitted photo)

In his instructions to the jury, Burrage reminded them they must use reason to reach a decision, and not emotion.

Butt was originally charged with both first-degree murder and arson, pleading not guilty to both. At the onset of the trial though, he changed the arson plea to guilty, acknowledging he started the fire at his home.

There's a sentencing hearing scheduled for April 23 to deal with the arson plea.

